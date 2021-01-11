New WhatsApp Messenger Policy | Corporates issue advisories on use for official business: Report

Representative image | Source: Pixabay

Indian corporates and multinational companies (MNCs) have notified staff about conducting official business on WhatsApp after its new privacy policy changes.

The messaging app last week said it is updating its privacy policy by January-end to allow sharing of user data with parent company Facebook.

Notably, the Parliamentary committee on IT is may discuss WhatsApp's privacy policy during a meet on January 11, sources The Economic Times.

The report said that corporates such as Tata Steel have issued employees "advisories" cautioning them about sharing company information or conducting official business via WhatsApp.

The company in an email to staff asked them to refrain from posting important matters or doing business meetings on the app, it added.

The email from Tata Steel's chief of cloud infrastructure, network and cybersecurity Mrinal Kanti Pal stated WhatsApp's new privacy policy as reason for "strongly advising use of Microsoft Office 365 facilities and Teams for official communication," it said.

Tata Steel did not respond to queries, as per the report.

Sanchit Vir Gogia, CEO of Greyhound Research Said they are advising Indian corporates and MNCs since WhatsApp privacy policy update and company boards are directing "advisories to staff members to ensure compliance."

The reason is two-fold: "This is also about safeguarding themselves. They are shifting the liability on the users … WhatsApp has entered the corporate space in a very big way. Companies cannot ban it. But they can enforce policies around it and with the recent development, large companies are reminding staff that the platform is not the official channel of communication.”

Sivarama Krishnan, cybersecurity leader for Asia Pacific at PwC said it is companies in the pharma and financial services space who are doing this, while "many services companies are evaluating other options."

"Companies which have made WhatsApp a basis for sensitive communication are now moving away," he said.

The uproar is global, according to Rituparna Chakraborty, executive vice president at TeamLease Services, who added that "there will be some impact of the privacy update on company communications for sure.”