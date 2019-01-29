App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New update brings in picture-in-picture feature for WhatsApp web

The new feature will allow web users to open an image or a video without opening third-party applications or pages.

Whatsapp

Messaging app WhatsApp has released a new update for the web version of the app. The Facebook-owned company has launched Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode for web users after making it available on iOS and Android.

The new feature will allow web users to open an image or a video without opening third-party applications or pages. WABetaInfo, a website that tracks updates and features on WhatsApp reported that the feature is a part of the update number 0.3.2041 which also includes security and bug fixes.

Previously, in an update for the web version, the messaging app released the PiP feature to watch shared videos. After the latest update, WhatsApp Web, lets users use the PiP feature for videos hosted on other applications like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

For the update to get installed, users will need to clear the browser cache and relaunch the web browser. The PiP feature was rolled out in January 2018 and December 2018 for iOS and Android users respectively. The company had also released an update on iOS recently wherein users could reply to a group chat message ‘privately’, edit photos or videos and add stickers and even use 3D Touch to preview stories. 
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 08:18 pm

