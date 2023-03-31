 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New unified natural gas pipeline tariff neutral for owners, a mixed bag for distributors 

Shubhangi Mathur & Amritha Pillay
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

Some gas distributors have indicated that they will pass on any increase in costs to their consumers.

Gas pipeline

The recently approved unified natural gas pipeline tariff is revenue-neutral for pipeline owners, but for City Gas Distributors (CGDs) and their consumers, it depends on the location and source of supply, industry executives and analysts say.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) on March 29 approved a unified natural gas pipeline tariff (UFT) of Rs 73.93 per metric million British thermal unit. The tariff would be effective from April 1.

Mixed bag for CGDs

The immediate impact on cost for City Gas Ds in India would largely depend on the location of their usage and source points of supply.