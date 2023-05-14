New Twitter CEO says she is excited to help to transform Twitter

Linda Yaccarino

Newly appointed Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a tweet on Saturday that she has been inspired by owner Elon Musk’s vision to create a brighter future and is excited to help to transform the social media platform.

It was the first time Yaccarino has spoken publicly since the news broke Thursday that she was in talks to become the next CEO of Twitter. Musk, who has served as CEO since his $44 billion buyout of Twitter last October, announced her appointment on Friday.

”I’ve long been inspired by [Musk’s] vision to create a brighter future. Im excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!” Yaccarino tweeted.

Yaccarino, who as advertising chief for NBCUniversal spent several years modernizing its ad business, said she is committed to Twitter’s future, and said user feedback is vital to build Twitter 2.0.

Twitter has been trying to reverse a plunge in ad revenue.