New timeline for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project hinges on land acquisition, says govt

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on July 20 said the new timeline for execution of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project can only be determined once the land acquisition is completed.

In a response to the Lok Sabha, Vaishnav said the execution of MAHSR has been delayed mainly due to delays in land acquisition in Maharashtra and consequent delays in the finalisation of contracts.

He added that the new timeline for project execution and anticipated cost increase can be ascertained only after completion of land acquisition, finalisation of all contracts and associated timelines.

In another response to the Lok Sabha, the railway minister said that till now, 90 percent of land acquisition for MAHSR has been completed.

"Out of total 1,396 hectares of land required for MAHSR project, about 90 percent of the land i.e. approximately 1,264 Ha land has been acquired," Vaishnav said in his response.

Last week, the railway minister also indicated the fare of bullet trains.

He had said that while no decision has been taken yet on the rent yet, it will be within the reach of the people, and the fare of AC Tier-I tickets in the Indian Railways has been set as the base for the bullet train.

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, former railway minister Piyush Goyal said in 2019 that MAHSR or the Bullet Train Project will be completed by 2023. The project was estimated to cost Rs 1,08,000 crore.