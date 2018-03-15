Trump's new tax laws forcing US firms to review R&D expansion in India

US firms are reviewing their Research and Development (R&D) operations in India after the imposition of the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT) in the United States.

The United States passed BEAT in January to protect their local jobs from getting outsourced. The BEAT tax rate is 5 percent in 2018, and will double to 10 percent in 2019.

The US has also reduced the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. The tax cut is to incentivise US firms to invest more in their home country.

Nasscom President R Chandrashekhar told the Economic Times these tax reforms will have a “significant adverse impact” on expansion as well as new investments into India.

Countries such as the US and the UK are the largest markets for India's IT industry, with four out of five dollars in earning coming from these countries.

Chandrashekhar is optimistic about the ability of India to continue to attract investments due to the talent pool in the country.

India has close to 1,100 global in-house centres (GICs), of firms such as General Electric, Honeywell and Citibank, generating close to USD 23 billion in revenue, according to a 2017 report by researcher Bain and Co.

The Largest technology companies like Google, Microsoft and Adobe also have large R&D centres across the country.

Experts state large corporations would most likely not be affected by the taxes significantly as they have achieved the pre-requisite scale to not be disrupted by them.