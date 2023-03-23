 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Starbucks CEO plans to work in stores monthly

Associated Press
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:44 PM IST

Narasimhan, who took the reins as CEO earlier this week, said in a letter to Starbucks' employees Thursday that he also expects the company's leadership team to be connected and engaged in stores.

Laxman Narasimhan said he would like to see Starbucks evolve into a more global company, be less wasteful and move with greater speed.(Image credit: www.reckitt.com)

Narasimhan, who took the reins as CEO earlier this week, said in a letter to Starbucks' employees Thursday that he also expects the company's leadership team to be connected and engaged in stores.

"While our performance is strong, our health needs to be stronger," Narasimhan wrote in the letter. "We must care for the artists and the theater in the front of our stores, and the factory in the back."

The CEO's plan to work in stores is new for Seattle-based Starbucks, but not unprecedented among big companies. DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and his executive team make DoorDash deliveries once a month, for example.