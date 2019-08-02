New rules on vehicle recall make auto companies accountable for faulty manufacturing

Recently, Ford recalled more than 50,000 cars for possible defect in airbags and wiring harness of batteries. While this is a voluntary recall, India currently does not have a mandatory policy for recall of vehicles.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, passed in the Rajya Sabha on August 01, will bring in a new rule on recall of vehicles.

Under the new amendment, the government plans to hold manufacturers accountable for exchange or repair of defective vehicles.

The Bill empowers the Centre to direct a manufacturer to recall vehicles if the defect may cause harm to the environment or driver or occupants of such motor vehicles.

Under the new amendment, the manufacturer has to either reimburse the buyer with the full cost of the motor vehicle or replace it with a similar or better specifications.

It also encourages manufacturers to initiate voluntary recall of defective vehicles by waiving off fine. If a manufacturer does not comply with rules, the fine may extend up to Rs 100 crore.

However, automobile companies generally opt for voluntary recalls with the intention of building a brand image and keeping customer's confidence, says an industry expert requesting anonymity.

Some aspects of the bill remain unclear. The Centre can direct recall of vehicles on the basis of reports by certain percentage of owners, testing agency or other sources. It remains unclear what "percentage" of owners' reports qualifies for recall of vehicles.

Further, it is not clear whether class action lawsuits can be filed against automobile companies. "While home buyers can file collective lawsuits against real estate companies, there is no such provision for car owners," says Amish Aggarwala, Central Government Counsel, Supreme Court of India.

Thus, consumer complaints against defective vehicles are treated as independent cases as of now.

While the Bill introduced the rule for recall of vehicles this year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) maintains a database of voluntary vehicle recalls since 2012, including manufacturer and model names, along with specified faults. According to SIAM's database, more than 26 lakh vehicles have been issued recalled notifications since 2012.