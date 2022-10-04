New releases PS-I, Vikram Vedha fail to fire up box office, business yet to see full recovery

Hrithik Roshan plays the gangster Vedha while Saif Ali Khan plays the role of police officer Vikram in Pushkar-Gayathri's Hindi remake of the Tamil original.

There has been a lot of buzz about actor Hrithik Roshan’s big-screen comeback after three years, in Vikram Vedha, and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I (PS-I), starring Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But are the new releases lighting up the box office? Theatre owners and analysts say not so much.

Q2 FY23 has turned out to be a dud and there will be challenges on the profitability side for multiplexes, said financial services firm Prabhudas Lilladher in a note.

"If there is an estimated 40 percent decline in footfalls in Q2 FY23 then PVR and INOX's footfalls can be in the range of 15 million and 11 million respectively. In such a scenario, Q2 FY23 footfalls would more or less be a replica of Q4 FY22, wherein PVR reported an EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) loss, while INOX managed a breakeven."

The star-studded Vikram Vedha was expected to have a blockbuster opening, especially with A-list star Hrithik Roshan, but there has been no excitement around the film, said Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas.

"There is no problem with content but after two years of the pandemic people are celebrating Navratri in a big way this time. Garba has become a pan-India festival. Also, Vikram Vedha is a remake and most of the southern audience have seen the original movie. The numbers have seen a jump but it is not a frontloaded film," he said.

The film, which is expected to do lifetime business of Rs 80-120 crore, collected over Rs 37 crore during the first weekend.

"Vikram Vedha did well but it was slightly lower than expected. We were expecting occupancy in the range of 45-50 percent but recorded 30-35 percent occupancy for the film, said Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer, INOX Leisure.

The historical Tamil drama Ponniyin Selvan I, which is based on the 1955 novel by author Kalki Krishnamurthy, released in five languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. However, the Hindi version of the film has not fared well.

"The response (for Ponniyin Selvan I) is phenomenal down South, especially in Tamil Nadu. But the producers and distributors missed the trick of marketing it well in the northern part of the country. Though the numbers are good in the North it would have been stronger had it been marketed well," said Sharma.

Jyala said that occupancy level for PS-I for all languages was in the range of 50-55 percent.

"The Hindi version of PS-I was running around 30 percent (during the first weekend). It was never expected to do as well as Tamil. For a South film to work in the North market, you need to have catchy songs as music plays a big role in North India," he added.

While the Hindi version of PS-I has seen a below-par performance with lifetime business estimated to around Rs 30-40 crore, collections from other languages have offset the negative impact.

"PS-I's collection is Rs 80-90 crore gross for the first weekend and lifetime will be in the range of Rs 200-250 crore. For both the films, it has been a steady performance. But no fireworks at the box office, said Karan Taurani, senior vice-president, Elara Capital.

Slower recovery

The below-par performance of films at the box office in the July-September quarter has delayed the recovery of the domestic theatrical business.

Along with the impact of the pandemic, which resulted in no business in the first two months of the year, the dismal performance in Q2 FY23 has slowed the box office’s recovery.

"The April-June quarter was good and saw huge growth when revenue was 10-12 percent higher than the pre-COVID level. But then July-September saw multiple properties failing consistently and box office business was 50 percent down quarter-on-quarter (QoQ),” said Taurani.

"Overall, business will be close to Rs 7,000-8,000 crore by end of this year and the recovery will be 60-70 percent. By the end of FY23, we will be close to 90-95 percent recovery. The recovery has been delayed due to the weak performances of some films," he added.

Showtime in second half

INOX's Jyala noted that business was slow in July and August, but at the same time said the box office would reach 85-90 percent of 2019 levels. "We may be short of 10-15 percent versus 2019 in terms of both business and footfalls. But from an FY23 perspective, we can reach pre-COVID levels because December and January have a good content lineup. We may also achieve the same level of occupancy versus 2019-2020 by the end of FY23."

In Q3FY23, Taurani expects 10 percent growth in net box office revenue versus the pre-Covid level to Rs 1,322 crore.

"We should be pretty close to the approximately Rs 11,000 crore if not better than we did in 2019. Box office collections currently stand at approximately Rs 7,000 crore as of August. Though we had a substantial number of flops, movies such as RRR, KGF2, Vikram, Karthikeya 2, Thiruchitrambalam, Sita Raman and now Brahmastra have set the cash registers ringing," said Nitin Menon, co-founder, NV Capital.

He added that a slew of heavy hitters will be seen in the coming quarters, including Godfather, Thank god, Ram Setu, Shehzada, Black Panther, Avatar, Cirkus, Vaathi and The ghost.

Hiccup in Hindi films and occupancy

However, Hindi box office collections will be 25-30 percent lower in FY23 as compared to 2019-2020, said Jyala. "But regional and Hollywood have done well, so overall box office will be compensated by these two segments," he said.

The Hindi box office has reported a dip of 20 percent versus the pre-Covid level in H1 FY23, said Taurani. "While regional films and Hollywood will gain share, they cannot perform every quarter, so Hindi remains key. Also, occupancy levels are volatile currently."

He said that occupancy had reached pre-pandemic levels in Q1 FY23 but plummeted 40-50 percent QoQ in Q2. "This is because of multiple reasons, including footfalls, content, streaming window. Once content starts picking up and the quality of content improves, footfalls will recover, as will occupancy."

Menon pointed out that on National Cinema Day (September 23), when ticket prices were at Rs 75, occupancy was at more than 90 percent for the majority of movies.

More than 4,000 screens across the country, including cinema chains PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K and Delite, priced movie tickets at Rs 75 on September 23, which resulted in cinemas recording their highest footfall day ever.

"This has been an eyeopener for many exhibition chains, where ticket pricing has a substantial impact on the occupancy. Theatre chains have taken note and have started tweaking their business to make ticket prices more affordable, especially on weekdays," he said.