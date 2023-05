May 26, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

The inauguration of India's new Parliament building is planned for Sunday, May 28th. Notably, opposition parties have expressed their objections, arguing that the President, rather than the Prime Minister, should be responsible for inaugurating the new Parliament building. News agencies have reported that sources indicate a joint statement may soon be released, announcing a collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.