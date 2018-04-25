App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 25, 2018 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

New members registration with EPFO hits 4 month low in February

As many as 6,04,557 such members were registered in January 2018 and 5,57,633 in December 2017, the latest data by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) about all non-zero contributors or new members that are registered with the body every month showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Job creation slowed down in non-farm sectors during February as new member registrations with the EPFO for its various schemes declined to a four-month low of 4,72,075 during the month, according to the monthly data released by the retirement fund body today.

As many as 6,04,557 such members were registered in January 2018 and 5,57,633 in December 2017, the latest data by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) about all non-zero contributors or new members that are registered with the body every month showed.

The number of all non-zero contributors registered with the EPFO was 647,019 in November, 3,93,904 in October and 4,35,283 in September last year.

The EPFO said that these estimates may include temporary employees whose contributions may not be continuous for the entire year.

All establishments across the country with 20 or more employees whose basic wages are up to Rs 15,000 are required to be mandatorily covered under the social security schemes run by the EPFO.

The EPFO manages social security funds of workers in the organised/semi organised sector in India and has more than 6 crore active members (with at least one month contribution during the year).

The maximum employment of 139,032 was generated in age bracket of 22-25 years in February, 2018 while in January, 2018, the highest number of new registered members were in 18-12 year age bracket.

tags #Business #EPFO #India

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.