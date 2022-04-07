English
    New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga bookings open; launch next week

    The next-gen Ertiga, powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine with a smart hybrid technology, will be launched next week.

    PTI
    April 07, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday announced opening of bookings for the upcoming new generation version of its multi purpose vehicle, Ertiga. The next-gen Ertiga, powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine with a smart hybrid technology, will be launched next week.

    The company said it can be booked with a payment of Rs 11,000. Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Shrivastava said the Ertiga has sold over 7.5 lakh units and has been a "game-changer in India's MPV market".

    "The next-gen Ertiga will have thoughtful new-age features, an upgraded powertrain and advanced 6-speed automatic transmission," he said. It will offer customers a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced and stylish companion for long journeys together with their loved ones, he added.

    The new Ertiga will come with an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters, along with a host of new-age technology and convenience features such as Suzuki Connect and 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touch screen infotainment system, the company said. The model will also be available in CNG option, it added.

    MSI Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), CV Raman, said the next-gen Ertiga has been elegantly designed and equipped with an all-new K-series efficient powertrain and modern features to deliver an enjoyable driving experience with safety.



    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Ertiga #Maruti Suzuki
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 11:46 am
