New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga bookings open; launch next week

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday announced opening of bookings for the upcoming new generation version of its multi purpose vehicle, Ertiga. The next-gen Ertiga, powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine with a smart hybrid technology, will be launched next week.
The company said it can be booked with a payment of Rs 11,000. Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Shrivastava said the Ertiga has sold over 7.5 lakh units and has been a "game-changer in India's MPV market".
"The next-gen Ertiga will have thoughtful new-age features, an upgraded powertrain and advanced 6-speed automatic transmission," he said. It will offer customers a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced and stylish companion for long journeys together with their loved ones, he added.
The new Ertiga will come with an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters, along with a host of new-age technology and convenience features such as Suzuki Connect and 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touch screen infotainment system, the company said. The model will also be available in CNG option, it added.MSI Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), CV Raman, said the next-gen Ertiga has been elegantly designed and equipped with an all-new K-series efficient powertrain and modern features to deliver an enjoyable driving experience with safety.
