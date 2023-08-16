New Kia Seltos clocks 31,716 bookings in one month

Kia India on Wednesday said it has received 31,716 bookings for its newly launched upgraded flagship SUV Seltos in one month.

The company had opened pre-bookings for the new Seltos on July 14 2023. The model is priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

"Close to 55 per cent of the bookings for the new Seltos have been placed for the higher-end trims (HTX onwards)," Kia India said in a statement.

Since its launch in India in 2019, the Seltos has clocked cumulative sales of over 5 lakh units, the company said adding, it is the core brand that established Kia in India.

"We are confident that the new Seltos will script a fresh success story and expand the segment significantly in times to come," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said.