New IT rules: Self-regulating body must govern digital publishers and online distribution platforms

The self-regulating body must be an independent body constituted by such publishers or their association, said the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, a copy of which Moneycontrol reviewed.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST

Publishers of online news and current affairs as well as platforms that distribute such content must observe and adhere to a code of ethics and be governed by a self-regulating body, said the new Information Technology rules issued by the government on February 25.

The self-regulating body must be an independent body constituted by such publishers or their association, said the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, a copy of which Moneycontrol reviewed.







"An applicable entity shall take into consideration India’s multi-racial and multi-religious context and exercise due caution and discretion when featuring the activities, beliefs, practices, or views of any racial or religious group," said the rules.











The ministry of electronics and information technology will "coordinate and facilitate adherence of code of ethics by applicable entities and self-regulating bodies", said the rules.













