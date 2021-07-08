New IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge: A look at the challenges awaiting the former IAS officer
In the Cabinet reshuffle on July 8, Ashwini Vaishnaw, a Rajya Sabha MP for Odisha, was given key portfolios - Minister of Electronics and Information and Technology, Railways, and Communications.
Ashwini Vaishnaw was sworn in as the Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways, and Communication, on July 7 as a part of the Cabinet reshuffle.
He was among the 15 Cabinet ministers and 28 Ministers of State who were inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's team, and has significant challenges facing him as he succeeds Ravi Shankar Prasad as the IT minister, such as new IT rules, personal data protection law and 5G.
Who is Vaishnaw?
A native of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, he is a graduate from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and an Indian Administrative Service officer in the 1994-batch Odisha cadre till 2003. He served as collector in Balasore and Cuttack in Odisha, before raising ranks.
In 2003-04, he was appointed the deputy secretary to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was known for creating public-private partnership frameworks in infrastructure projects.
In 2008, Vaishnaw completed his MBA from Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania and worked with multinationals such as General Electric and Siemens.
In 2012, he quit multinational firms to set up automotive component manufacturing units in Gujarat. Vaishnaw was elected as the Member of Rajya Sabha in 2019 representing Odisha.
Challenges
Vaishnaw's appointment comes at a time when the government is facing backlash for its new IT rules that came into effect on May 26 from digital rights activists and also WhatsApp, which has sued the government for making it mandatory to reveal the originator of the message.
His predecessor Prasad on several occasions pulled up Twitter for non-compliance with the IT rules. It would be important to see how Vaishnaw will deal with IT rules compliance and big tech.
The much-awaited Personal Data Protection Bill has not been finalised yet and this will be an important aspect to watch out as well. In the telecom, 5G spectrum action and telecom duopoly
will be an immediate challenge facing Vaishnaw with reports pegging that survival of Vodafone-Idea hanging in balance.