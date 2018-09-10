New insurance plan for critical illnesses from Bajaj Allianz

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Monday launched a new plan covering 36 critical illnesses for a family of upto six on payment of one premium.

The plan named Bajaj Allianz Life Health Care Goal covers illnesses pertaining to heart, lung, liver, cancer, major head trauma, multiple sclerosis, brain surgery among others, managing director and chief executive officer of the insurance firm Tarun Chugh told mediapersons here.

"Each individual in the family will be covered by a separate sum assured: self, spouse and children," he said. Furthermore, a claim made for one member does not reduce the sum assured for others, he said.

The insurance plan comes with the 'Return of Premium' feature also, he said. Bajaj Allianz Life Health Care Goal is the only critical illness policy that covers encephalitis and meningitis, and others affecting children, he Chugh claimed.

In case the policy-holder faces permanent total disability following an accident, or suffers from critical illness or dies, all future premium payment would be waived, he said. Besides, the policyholder can claim the benefit of the plan in addition to the hospital reimbursement he or she may have, he said.