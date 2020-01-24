App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

New India Assurance settles insider trading case with SEBI, pays over Rs 62 lakh

After a meeting of Sebi's internal committee in December 2019, New India Assurance paid settlement amount of Rs 62.68 lakh to settle the case through settlement procedure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned New India Assurance Company Ltd has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case of alleged violation of insider trading norms by paying over Rs 62 lakh towards the settlement charges. The move comes after the insurer filed an application proposing to settle, without admitting "the findings of fact and conclusions of law", the case of delayed compliance with insider trading regulation in respect of change in its shareholding in Axis Bank through a settlement order.

During the May-September 2018 period, it was observed that the value of securities traded by the insurer, one of the bank's promoters, on certain trading days was more than Rs 10 lakh, Sebi said.

In this regard, the applicant was required to make disclosures to the company, within two trading days from the date of the transaction under the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations. However, it did not make the disclosures within the required time, thus violating the PIT Regulations, Sebi noted.

Close

After a meeting of Sebi's internal committee in December 2019, New India Assurance paid settlement amount of Rs 62.68 lakh to settle the case through settlement procedure.

related news

Consequently, Sebi in a settlement order passed on Thursday said, "The proceedings that may be initiated for the default...are settled."

Sebi further said it will not initiate any enforcement action against the company for the default.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 06:16 pm

tags #Business #Market news #New India Assurance Company Ltd #SEBI

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.