New India Assurance becomes second company to offer surety bonds

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

State-owned general insurer New India Assurance on Friday said it entered the surety insurance bonds business, becoming the second such domestic insurance company.

The regulator Irdai (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) had permitted general insurers to issue surety insurance bonds in April 2022.

Surety bonds are legally enforceable tripartite contracts that guarantee compliance, payment and/or performance.

The issuing insurer provides guarantee, for a premium, in case of a default in execution of a project. It assures one party (obligee) that the entity (principal) responsible for the project or service delivery delivers on the project in a time-bound manner by adhering to the prescribed stipulations.