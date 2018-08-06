New Hindi releases fail to unsettle Sanju even in its 6th week, but MI6 does well

Sanju collected Rs 1 crore in its sixth weekend and has a total of Rs 334.75 crore in its collection kitty
Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju is not done with the box office yet. Absolutely nothing has been able to stop the Sanjay Dutt biopic from enticing audiences, not even the latest installment of the Mission Impossible series and definitely not the new Bollywood releases.
According to Boxoffiecindia, a portal tracking Bollywood numbers Sanju collected Rs 1 crore in its sixth weekend and has a total of Rs 334.75 crore in its collection kitty. Boxofficeindia’s analysis says the final distributor share will be around Rs 160 crore which will be the sixth highest ever, after Baahubali - The Conclusion, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
While for Raj Kumar Hirani the film is just another hit in his list of successes, the film is a comeback for Ranbir Kapoor. “Ranbir Kapoor needed a good script to make a second innings and he got one with Sanju. This is the highest his film has ever made and the inertia of this success will last him for a long time,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.