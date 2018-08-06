New Hindi releases fail to unsettle Sanju even in its 6th week, but MI6 does well

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju is not done with the box office yet. Absolutely nothing has been able to stop the Sanjay Dutt biopic from enticing audiences, not even the latest installment of the Mission Impossible series and definitely not the new Bollywood releases.

According to Boxoffiecindia, a portal tracking Bollywood numbers Sanju collected Rs 1 crore in its sixth weekend and has a total of Rs 334.75 crore in its collection kitty. Boxofficeindia’s analysis says the final distributor share will be around Rs 160 crore which will be the sixth highest ever, after Baahubali - The Conclusion, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

While for Raj Kumar Hirani the film is just another hit in his list of successes, the film is a comeback for Ranbir Kapoor. “Ranbir Kapoor needed a good script to make a second innings and he got one with Sanju. This is the highest his film has ever made and the inertia of this success will last him for a long time,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

The only other film that did well at the box office was Mission Impossible –that clocked collections worth Rs 4.75 crore on its second Saturday. The film has been the top film in the week gone by. The collections of the film are Rs 61.50 crore and it shows promise enough to catch up with Dhadak in a few days’ time as analysts expect the numbers to go over Rs 70 crore for MI6. Karwaan, on the other hand, has doubled its business over the weekend leaving behind Fanney Khan and Mulk that aren’t still doing well. While Karwaan collected a total of Rs 8.10 crore, Mulk made around Rs 8.16 crore and Fanney Khan clocked only about Rs 6.75 crore in its opening weekend.