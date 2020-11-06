New guidelines on time-bound closure of sick PSUs soon; 9-month time limit mooted

To fast-track the closure of sick or loss-making public sector undertakings (PSUs), the government may issue new guidelines shortly, sources said.

Under the proposed guidelines, the closure process must be completed within nine to twelve months and land management agencies like NBCC won't be engaged to sell the land parcel. A cabinet draft note has been prepared and is awaiting final approval, the source added.

The Department of Public Enterprises has prepared the revised guidelines for time-bound closure of sick or loss-making PSUs and disposal of their movable and immovable assets. According to the source, under these proposed guidelines the entire process of closure shall be completed within nine months from the date of issuance of the guideline if the PSU closure decision was taken in the past.

If the government takes any fresh decision for the closure of any PSU, then the entire process must be completed within 12 months from the date of the Cabinet decision. The process of closure will include settlement of liabilities and assets, delisting of shares, alienation of land and filing of application before ROC (Registrar of Companies). If any PSU is listed on the stock exchange, the delisting process shall be completed within four months.

related news Government clears new norms for time-bound closure of sick PSUs

The new guidelines will replace the earlier guidelines which were issued in 2018. However, in the earlier guidelines, a period of 13 months has been prescribed for completion of the closure process. But the process is yet to be completed for the PSUs approved for closure even in 2016 or earlier.

The government has approved the closure of 19 sick and loss-making PSUs in the past. But the closure of hardly 3 to 4 PSUs has been completed. The closed PSUs include Indian Oil-CREDA Biofuel Limited and HPCL-CREDA Biofuel Limited.

During the review, it has been observed that the disposal of land is the main cause of delay. So in the new guidelines, it has been proposed to completely delink the closure process and disposal of land assets. As per existing guidelines, the government appoints a land management agency like NBCC to sell the land for getting better value. In the revised guidelines, it has been proposed to alienate the land from the company's books and transfer it to its administrative ministry or department within three months. In case of any demand made by the state government, agency or government PSUs, then the land may be transferred at the circle rate of that area.

Similarly, several such bottlenecks have been removed in the proposed guidelines. The revised guidelines also prescribe a matrix of timelines for the closure of a PSU.