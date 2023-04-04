 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New foreign trade policy to promote exports through e-commerce, batteries, farm equipment: Experts

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

India on March 31 came out with the new policy which aimed at pushing rupee trade, increasing outward shipments to USD 2 trillion by 2030, and promoting e-commerce exports, amid global uncertainties.

The new policy would rekindle business sentiment to achieve India's aspirational target of being a global leader in exports, Sanjay Budhia, Chairman of CII National Committee on Exports and Imports, said. (Representative Image)

The new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, announced recently, will help in promoting exports of sectors from e-commerce, batteries for electric vehicles and farm equipment, experts said on Tuesday.

Rumki Majumdar, Economist at Deloitte India, said that the policy emphasises on the manufacturing and export sectors with a long term view.

Sectors such as batteries for EVs, green hydrogen, and garment, amongst others will benefit from the policy, she said, adding that with over 80 per cent of trade being done in the USD, encouraging trade in Indian rupee will be a relief.