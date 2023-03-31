 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New foreign trade policy growth oriented, game changer: Industry body

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST

Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) chairman T Rajkumar said India was expected to breach USD 760 billion exports with the new foreign trade policy.

The new foreign trade policy would bring in transformative changes in India's trade by providing greater trade facilitation and would pave the way for the country to handle various emerging global and economic challenges, an industry body said here on Friday.

Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) chairman T Rajkumar while thanking Union Commerce and Textile Minister Piyush Goyal for the policy, said India was expected to breach USD 760 billion exports with the new foreign trade policy.

Textile and apparel account for eight to nine per cent of the merchandise exports made from country, he said in a statement.

Under the new FTP, online approvals made in textile and apparel industry without physical interference would reduce the processing time and be a game changer, Rajkumar noted.