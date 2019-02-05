New FDI rules may drive Walmart out of Flipkart, says Morgan Stanley

Less than a year after Walmart acquired Flipkart, Morgan Stanley said the US retail giant may exit the e-tailer if it does not see long-term profitability. This worry was triggered by the new government norms that came into effect from February 1, The Economic Times reported.

In a report titled 'Assessing Flipkart Risk to Walmart EPS', the brokerage firm said an exit is not "completely out of the question, with the Indian e-commerce market becoming more complicated".

In December 2018, the government banned e-tailers from offering deep discounts and cashback offers to customers, aiming to put an end to 'predatory pricing' in the sector. Under the new rules, firms will have minimal control over vendors and inventory sold on their websites. "There is a precedent for an exit as Amazon retreated from China in late 2017 after seeing that the model no longer worked for them," the report said.

The new FDI rules may require Flipkart to remove as much as 25 percent products from its platform, Morgan Stanley said. The norms also do not allow exclusive brand deals and representation of products where e-commerce firms may have equity relations. This takes away profitable smartphones and electronics deals that were so successful on its platforms during sale seasons.

The report estimates that Flipkart derives 50 percent of its revenue from this category, meaning it could face meaningful disruption and near term topline pressures.

Walmart is optimistic about e-commerce opportunities in India because of the size of the market, despite change in regulations, a spokesperson told the newspaper. "As Walmart scales in India, the company will continue to partner to create sustained economic growth across agriculture, food and retail. Future investments will support national initiatives and will bring sustainable benefits to the country," the person added.

Industry players, especially market leaders Amazon and Flipkart, reportedly saw a 25-30 percent drop in their sales after the new rules came into effect.