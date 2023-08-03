New Express Entry Categories Target Healthcare & STEM Workers

Canada has recently introduced six new categories for Express Entry candidates who have work experience in specific occupations that are in demand and vital for the country's economic and social well-being. Two of these categories, healthcare and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), stand out for the number of eligible occupations and the opportunities they offer for skilled workers who want to immigrate to Canada.
Healthcare Occupations Lead in Demand
Canada is facing an aging population and a low birth rate, which means that the demand for healthcare services will increase in the coming years. To address this challenge, Canada is looking for immigration candidates who have proven experience in a healthcare occupation that can help ease the pressure on the healthcare system and provide quality care to Canadians.
According to Statistics Canada, there were 144,500 job vacancies in the healthcare and social assistance sector as of March 2023. This represented 17.7% of all unfilled jobs in Canada.
The new category-based draws for Express Entry include 35 healthcare occupations that cover a wide range of skills and professions:
Canada is also a leader in innovation and technology, with a thriving sector that generates billions of dollars in revenue and employs thousands of workers. Occupations in STEM fields are essential for driving innovation, research and development, and creating new products and services that benefit Canadians and the world.
Candidates who have work experience in a STEM occupation may also be eligible for one of the new Express Entry categories. The STEM category covers occupations such as computer programmers, engineers, mathematicians, statisticians, biologists, chemists, physicists, astronomers, geologists, meteorologists, and more.
How to Apply For the New Express Entry Categories
To be eligible for one of the new Express Entry categories, candidates must meet the following requirements:
Candidates who are not eligible for one of the new categories may still be invited to apply through the regular Express Entry draws that are held every two weeks. These draws invite candidates from all three federal immigration programs: Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), and Canadian Experience Class (CEC).
The new Express Entry categories are an opportunity for skilled workers who have experience in healthcare or STEM occupations to immigrate to Canada faster and easier. If you are interested in applying for one of these categories or want to learn more about your options, contact our Immigration Consultants at 8595338595 or web@abhinav.com.
Moneycontrol Journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.
