New Express Entry Categories Target Healthcare & STEM Workers

Canada has recently introduced six new categories for Express Entry candidates who have work experience in specific occupations that are in demand and vital for the country's economic and social well-being. Two of these categories, healthcare and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), stand out for the number of eligible occupations and the opportunities they offer for skilled workers who want to immigrate to Canada.

Healthcare Occupations Lead in Demand

Canada is facing an aging population and a low birth rate, which means that the demand for healthcare services will increase in the coming years. To address this challenge, Canada is looking for immigration candidates who have proven experience in a healthcare occupation that can help ease the pressure on the healthcare system and provide quality care to Canadians.

According to Statistics Canada, there were 144,500 job vacancies in the healthcare and social assistance sector as of March 2023. This represented 17.7% of all unfilled jobs in Canada.

The new category-based draws for Express Entry include 35 healthcare occupations that cover a wide range of skills and professions:





Audiologists and speech-language pathologists



Chiropractors



Dentists



Dieticians and nutritionists



Education counsellors



General practitioners and family physicians



Instructors of persons with disabilities



Kinesiologists and other professional occupation in therapy and assessment



Licensed practical nurses



Massage therapists



Medical laboratory assistants and related technical occupations



Medical laboratory technologists



Medical radiation technologists



Medical sonographers



Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates



Nurse practitioners



Nursing coordinators and supervisors



Occupational therapists



Optometrists



Other assisting occupations in support of health services



Other practitioners of natural healing



Other professional occupations in health diagnosing and treating



Other technical occupations in therapy and assessment



Paramedical occupations



Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants



Physician assistants, midwives, and allied health professionals



Physiotherapists



Psychologists



Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses



Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists, and cardiopulmonary technologists



Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine



Specialists in surgery



Therapists in counselling and related specialized therapies



Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists



Veterinarians



Canada is also a leader in innovation and technology, with a thriving sector that generates billions of dollars in revenue and employs thousands of workers. Occupations in STEM fields are essential for driving innovation, research and development, and creating new products and services that benefit Canadians and the world.

Candidates who have work experience in a STEM occupation may also be eligible for one of the new Express Entry categories. The STEM category covers occupations such as computer programmers, engineers, mathematicians, statisticians, biologists, chemists, physicists, astronomers, geologists, meteorologists, and more.

How to Apply For the New Express Entry Categories

To be eligible for one of the new Express Entry categories, candidates must meet the following requirements:





Have at least one year of work experience in one of the eligible occupations within the last three years;



Meet the minimum language proficiency level in English or French;



Meet the minimum education level or have an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) report;



Be eligible for the Express Entry pool with a valid profile.

Candidates who meet these requirements do not need to take any additional steps to be considered for category-based draws. IRCC will automatically identify candidates who are eligible based on their Canada Express Entry profile information and invite them to apply for permanent residence if they meet the cut-off score.

Candidates who are not eligible for one of the new categories may still be invited to apply through the regular Express Entry draws that are held every two weeks. These draws invite candidates from all three federal immigration programs: Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), and Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

The new Express Entry categories are an opportunity for skilled workers who have experience in healthcare or STEM occupations to immigrate to Canada faster and easier. If you are interested in applying for one of these categories or want to learn more about your options, contact our Immigration Consultants at 8595338595 or web@abhinav.com.