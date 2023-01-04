 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New entrepreneur? These personal tips will go a long way!

Dr M Muneer
Jan 04, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

Continuing from the last two columns of SMART GROWTH, a new entrepreneur faces several hassles while setting up and driving the business to a reasonable level of revenue. While I have covered some of the business-related issues while starting up, here are a few management tips for entrepreneurs to follow personally as a trait for success:

Follow the Pareto principle. What it says is that for many outcomes, nearly 80 percent of consequences come from 20 percent of causes. This had come up from quality control and improvement although it was first mooted by the Italian sociologist Vilfredo Pareto who showed that 80 percent of land in Italy was owned by 20 percent of the population. Mathematically too, this could be explained well. Entrepreneurs will soon realise that 80 percent of sales come from 20 percent of clients.

It is important for a new entrepreneur to do some analytics on this and see for him/herself which areas of the business this holds true for. In the early stages of the business, people neglect to do such analysis and waste lots of potential for efficiency. As passionate as they are for their business, what if their efforts have been far more inefficient than otherwise possible? Passion and enjoyment are not going to help much if your efforts are not succeeding.

Do not waste your precious time in the growing stage with efforts that won’t lead to measurable results. For instance, while marketing, do not waste time writing blogs if no one from there comes to do business with you. Free up the time from blog writing to more productive work that can generate leads for you—perhaps a more direct reaching out on social media? Plan a content marketing series for different audiences. A video blog, perhaps? By following the Pareto principle, you will end up with less wasted time and effort and can help generate more business.

Keep 20 percent of your day open. This is not similar to what Google has offered to all employees—for innovative work in any area of interest. As an entrepreneur, you will tend to spend most of your working day at work only. Consider 10 hours of work a day for sure in the early days, but keep two of those hours free from any scheduled work.

There could always be unexpected work at any time. A hassled client could take up an hour or more of your time on a quality issue. Or a supplier may have a delivery constraint that will need your powers of persuasion. Even if nothing out of ordinary comes up, you have the extra two hours to catch up on pending work or start on those items you have been putting off.