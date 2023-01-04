New entrepreneur? These personal tips will go a long way!

Continuing from the last two columns of SMART GROWTH, a new entrepreneur faces several hassles while setting up and driving the business to a reasonable level of revenue. While I have covered some of the business-related issues while starting up, here are a few management tips for entrepreneurs to follow personally as a trait for success:

Follow the Pareto principle. What it says is that for many outcomes, nearly 80 percent of consequences come from 20 percent of causes. This had come up from quality control and improvement although it was first mooted by the Italian sociologist Vilfredo Pareto who showed that 80 percent of land in Italy was owned by 20 percent of the population. Mathematically too, this could be explained well. Entrepreneurs will soon realise that 80 percent of sales come from 20 percent of clients.

It is important for a new entrepreneur to do some analytics on this and see for him/herself which areas of the business this holds true for. In the early stages of the business, people neglect to do such analysis and waste lots of potential for efficiency. As passionate as they are for their business, what if their efforts have been far more inefficient than otherwise possible? Passion and enjoyment are not going to help much if your efforts are not succeeding.

Do not waste your precious time in the growing stage with efforts that won’t lead to measurable results. For instance, while marketing, do not waste time writing blogs if no one from there comes to do business with you. Free up the time from blog writing to more productive work that can generate leads for you—perhaps a more direct reaching out on social media? Plan a content marketing series for different audiences. A video blog, perhaps? By following the Pareto principle, you will end up with less wasted time and effort and can help generate more business.

Keep 20 percent of your day open. This is not similar to what Google has offered to all employees—for innovative work in any area of interest. As an entrepreneur, you will tend to spend most of your working day at work only. Consider 10 hours of work a day for sure in the early days, but keep two of those hours free from any scheduled work.

There could always be unexpected work at any time. A hassled client could take up an hour or more of your time on a quality issue. Or a supplier may have a delivery constraint that will need your powers of persuasion. Even if nothing out of ordinary comes up, you have the extra two hours to catch up on pending work or start on those items you have been putting off.

The important thing about this is that you will become more confident in taking last-minute or unexpected work in your stride and setting an example for others. Even if you love your work, don’t get addicted to it. Find time for family and friends or hobbies, or you will regret it later. Do not make a habit of late nights, losing sleep, and piling up work. Just plan for some things that cannot be planned! Find “me time”. A new entrepreneur will have to constantly make many decisions. The buck certainly stops at you. Strategic decisions are something you must focus on but unfortunately, you will get drawn into operations more and more as I have seen with most entrepreneurs. Taking stock of things is impossible with such hectic operational firefighting. Therefore, it is necessary for you to take at least an hour a week to find your “me time” in the office, preferably in the morning, on one or two days. That time must be used for strategic thinking. Introspect what your mission is and how things are shaping up from the planned objectives. While you are in the early stage of business, you don’t need an elaborate strategy map but start with the big picture and see the top 5 objectives you have set. Check how you have done and what worked. What needs to be changed? Become the strategy officer of your business. This me time is like a quick strategy review meeting. No more multitasking. Most entrepreneurs and even others think we are all good at multitasking like using your cellphone while driving or chatting with a client while finishing emails, and so on. Bad idea. You don’t do justice to anything. Worse, it will reduce your productivity manifold. So don’t do it yourself and don’t ask your people to do so. Do you believe you can write a serious email to a supplier while having a call with a key customer? Chances are you will end up in an embarrassment later on with one of them—a wrong agreement, spelling mistakes, not expressing enough empathy, etc. So just do one thing at a time and be good with it, and then address the next issue. Embrace my secret technique. There are many articles on productivity on the net but you just can’t follow all of them. Trust me. I use a simple technique and that has helped me wear multiple hats of consultant, startup mentor, author, investor, non-profit founder, government advisor and so on. This is what you can try: Work for 30 minutes and then take a break for 5-6 minutes, then again focus on the work for another half an hour. Continue like this for four half-hour cycles and then take a longer break. Repeat again post-lunch. The impact? You will have done more than three hours’ worth of work with just four cycles of half an hour or so. Pure focus and break cycle. It works because it conditions your mind to show some results for the total work of half an hour before the short break. For instance, while writing this article, I did exactly this, and it has given me enough time to synthesise my thoughts and pointers that are most valid for a new entrepreneur. Try it and see how well you can get the word “procrastination” out of your lexicon.

Dr M Muneer is a global expert columnist and managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, an innovative consulting firm delivering measurable results to clients.

READ MORE