New emission norms, festive season & discounts power up PV sales by 14% YoY in March 2023

With the top five carmakers -- Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, M&M, and Kia -registering positive growth in the wholesale sales numbers in March 2023, retail figures also moved northwards in the same month.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data shows retail sales in the passenger vehicle segment in the last month stood at 3,35,266 units -- a 14.42 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump from 2,93,016 units in March 2022.

Month-on-month (MOM), retail sales of passenger vehicles grew by 16.7 percent from 2,87,182 units in February 2023.

The growth came mainly on the back of festive season demand and the transition to a new on-board emission system, called OBD2A (Bharat Stage 2 emission) norms. Both played a crucial role in sustaining the sales momentum, said FADA.

“Better supplies, coupled with better sales (of PVs), though at the upper end of the spectrum, kept the meter ticking. This, along with the increase in prices of OBD 2A vehicles, and multiple festivals in the month kept the sales healthy, though inquiry levels have now started decreasing,” FADA president Manish Raj Singhania said.

Retail sales rise across segments

The total retail sales across all segments increased by 20.8 percent YoY to 2,21,50,222 units in March 2023, as against 1,83,27,326 units in March 2022.

While two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicle segments grew by 12 percent, 69 percent, 14 percent, and 10 percent, respectively, the tractors segment was up by 4 percent.

FADA reckons that the two-wheeler category grew 12 percent YoY but was down by 9 percent from the pre-COVID levels as rural India continues to remain under inflationary pressure.

FADA said the three-wheeler segment achieved record-high retail sales by growing 69 percent and surpassing the previous high figures of March 2020, a month when the industry made the transition from BS-4 to BS-6.

"The commercial vehicle category has also shown a robust YoY growth of 10 percent. The infra spending by the central government, OBD Stage 2A price hike and discount offers from OEMs witnessed pre-buying,” Singhania added.

The data shared by FADA also stated that the vehicle offtake in the PV segment touched 36,20,039 units in FY2022-23, up by 23.04 percent from 29,42,273 units retail sales in FY 2021-22.

“Retail sales of passenger vehicles reached a record high of 3.6 million vehicles, growing 23 percent YoY. The previous high was in FY2019 when retail sales were 3.2 million vehicles. The segment saw numerous product rollouts and better product availability as semiconductor shortage eased during the year. The demand for higher-end variants helped sustain sales. However, the entry-level variant remains under pressure as customers in this category are still affected by high inflation,” added Singhania.

Business outlook for FY24

FADA says FY24 is expected to see tapered growth in low single digits due to a high base, inflationary pressures, routine price hikes, and regulatory changes. Additionally, for the third consecutive month, the United States (US) have warned about the possibility of El Niño's arrival later this year, and this could lead to poor monsoons, hampering rural India's growth potential, it said.

“The untimely rains and hailstorms in north and central India have destroyed key rabi crops and delayed harvesting, which will have a negative impact on rural sales. The year will also witness high EV penetration which will eat into the ICE market share. Overall, FY24 will be a year of consolidation for the India auto retail industry, with an overall single digit growth over the previous year,” Singhania said.