New emission norms, festive season & discounts power up PV sales by 14% YoY in March 2023

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 04, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

FADA data shows YoY retail sales figures increasing across all segments – be it two-wheelers, three-wheels, commercial vehicles or tractors. FADA, however, says FY24 may see tapered growth due to a high base, inflationary pressures and price hikes.

The total retail sales across all segments increased by 20.8 percent YoY to 2,21,50,222 units in March 2023. Pic: Pixabay

With the top five carmakers -- Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, M&M, and Kia -registering positive growth in the wholesale sales numbers in March 2023, retail figures also moved northwards in the same month.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data shows retail sales in the passenger vehicle segment in the last month stood at 3,35,266 units -- a 14.42 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump from 2,93,016 units in March 2022.

Month-on-month (MOM), retail sales of passenger vehicles grew by 16.7 percent from 2,87,182 units in February 2023.