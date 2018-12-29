New draft e-commerce policy will fix loopholes: Report

A draft e-commerce policy is in the works that could curb practices that favour e-tailers, as per a report in Business Standard.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) earlier this week changed the foreign direct investment (FDI) rules for the e-commerce space.

The new rules do not allow e-commerce players such as Amazon and Flipkart to sell their own products on the marketplace, and potentially stops massive discounts and cashbacks.

The new draft e-commerce policy might address issues such as deep discounting and predatory pricing, a a senior commerce ministry official told the newspaper.

"During the past one year, the department has received several complaints from trader bodies, retailers as well as consumer organisations. The upcoming e-commerce policy will ensure that all these things are addressed," the official said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The recent change in policy by the DIPP does not stop online marketplaces from selling products of a vendor's subsidiary firm.

The standing committee of secretaries is working on fixing this loophole, sources told Business Standard.

"The initial draft had proposed a sunset clause for predatory pricing policies that include 'zero payment offers', 'flash sales' and 'unlimited offers'. It had also sought to define these practices and set fixed norms for each. The government may move forward on these," a DIPP official told the paper.