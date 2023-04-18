 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Delhi city refuses to renew Pernod's liquor sale licence, cites probes

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

The April 13 order from city authorities, seen by Reuters and not previously reported, said the decision was reached after reviewing Pernod's licence application along with "considerable documents" received from investigating agencies in India.

India's capital New Delhi has rejected Pernod Ricard's application to renew its liquor sale licence, citing ongoing investigations into the company - the latest blow to the French spirits giant in a critical growth market.

The April 13 order from city authorities, seen by Reuters and not previously reported, said the decision was reached after reviewing Pernod's licence application along with "considerable documents" received from investigating agencies in India.

It cited many of the agencies' allegations, including that Pernod illegally made profits by giving false price information and financially supported retailers in exchange for stocking more of its brands, violating rules.

The 12-page order also stated, "Pernod Ricard India Private Limited and its employees had active involvement in the said criminal conspiracy."