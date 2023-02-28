 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Delhi authorities warns Uber, Ola on use of bike taxis: Official

Feb 28, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

The transport department of India's capital on Feb. 19, issued newspaper ads asking digital companies to "immediately stop" allowing personal bike taxis that offer commercial, ride-hailing services on their apps as they violated city rules.

New Delhi city authorities have warned Uber and its rival Ola for allegedly violating local transport rules by providing two-wheeler bike taxis, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, bike taxis continue to be available for booking on Uber and Ola apps in New Delhi.

Delhi is a key market for ride-hailing firms. Uber says in 2022, more than 1.9 million trips took place to and from metro rail stations in Delhi on Uber Moto, its bike taxi service.