New COVID-19 cases drop to below 60,000 daily, caseload rises to 71,75,880

The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily across the country dropped below 60,000, even as the caseload surged to 71,75,880 and the total recoveries crossed62 lakh, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Tuesday.

The total cases mounted to71,75,880, with 55,342 infections being reported in a day, while death toll climbed to 1,09,856 as the virus claimed 706 lives in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

For the fifth day in a row, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh.

The country has been recording less than 75,000 new infections daily for the fifth consecutive day and fatalities below 1,000 for 10 straight days.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India registered a record single-day increase of 97,894 COVID-19 cases on September 17.

There are8,38,729active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.69 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19casefatality rate due COVID-19 was recorded at 1.53 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to ICMR,a cumulative total of 8,89,45,107 samples have been tested up to October 12 with 10,73,014 samples being tested on Monday.