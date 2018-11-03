App
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

New axle norms slowing down the truck market: M&M's Rajan Wadhera

"There will be some slowdown on account of sweating the assets little more, so there will be some drop because of that (axle norms)," Wadhera said.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

New axle norm introduced by the government is slowing down the market as it has given an opportunity for the truckers to load more on the same truck, said Rajan Wadhera, President, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M).

"There will be some slowdown on account of sweating the assets little more, so there will be some drop because of that (axle norms)," Wadhera told CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the launch of their new fuel-efficient 'Blazo X’ range of heavy-duty trucks.

Considering the number of infrastructure projects that are there in the country, customers will definitely need more truck, so there will growth, he said.

In July, the government had increased the load carrying capacities of heavy vehicles, including trucks, by 20-25 percent at par with global standards.

Besides, the requirement for annual fitness certificates for trucks have been done away with and these certificates need to be only renewed every two years.

On BS-VI, Wadhera said, "People still run BS-II and BS-III trucks so this is an opportunity for all them to change over to either a BS-IV or they will have to move to BS-VI which will come with associated costs and the lower disposal cost of a BS-II or BS-III."

"I don’t see a very big drop for the commercial vehicle industry, he said.

 

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Nov 3, 2018 02:55 pm

