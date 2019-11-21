South African operations did not violate any regulations knowingly, says Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda has clarified that its operations in South Africa did not knowingly violate regulatory guidelines.

According to a release filed with the exchanges on November 21, the bank stated that its operations in South Africa were governed and conducted in accordance with the regulations and guidelines of the South African Reserve Bank and Reserve Bank of India.

“We confirm that Bank of Baroda, South Africa, has not indulged in any activity knowingly. The transactions were carried out in a professional and transparent manner and we are totally committed to comply with rules and regulations laid out by the governing bodies and regulators,” stated the release.

The release also noted that the bank’s business dealings and transactions undertaken by the South African territory were extensively examined by the regulator through external agencies and that reports have been submitted to them.

“The Bank also continues to fully co-operate with the law enforcement agencies and courts and have been providing full details as and when sought,” stated the release.

Bank of Baroda, on March 13 2018, was granted by a top South African court to close its operations in the country over its links with the controversial India-born Gupta brothers who are facing massive corruption allegations.

BoB was the last bank to have been working with the Gupta companies after all South African banks severed ties with them following corruption allegations against Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta involving billions of rands.

The Gupta family is accused by a public anti-corruption watchdog, senior members of South Africa's ruling African National Congress and opposition parties of using their friendship with former South African president Jacob Zuma to influence cabinet appointments and win state contracts.

Zuma and the Guptas denied any wrongdoing.