English
Neutral UPL; target of Rs 574: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on UPL with a target price of Rs 574 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 09:05 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on UPL


In 3QFY21, UPLL’s revenue growth was driven by Europe and India markets, while Latin America saw a decline. Gross margin expanded due to price increase, COGS savings, synergies, and sales of higher margin products. Adjusted PAT growth was aided by a lower tax rate and higher other income. n We maintain our FY21E/FY22E/FY23E earnings estimate as adjusted PAT came in line with our expectation. Its high debt remains a key concern for the stock. Maintain Neutral.


Outlook


Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR574/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #UPL
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:05 pm

