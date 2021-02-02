Neutral UPL; target of Rs 574: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on UPL

In 3QFY21, UPLL’s revenue growth was driven by Europe and India markets, while Latin America saw a decline. Gross margin expanded due to price increase, COGS savings, synergies, and sales of higher margin products. Adjusted PAT growth was aided by a lower tax rate and higher other income. n We maintain our FY21E/FY22E/FY23E earnings estimate as adjusted PAT came in line with our expectation. Its high debt remains a key concern for the stock. Maintain Neutral.

Outlook

Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR574/share.

