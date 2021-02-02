MARKET NEWS

Neutral TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 585: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on TVS Motor Company with a target price of Rs 585 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 09:10 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on TVS Motor Company


TVS Motor Company (TVSL)’s operating performance was driven by price hikes, a favorable mix, and lower other expenses. Good volume recovery, price hikes, and a continued focus on cost management would support profitability. n We upgrade our FY21/FY22E EPS by 14.5%/4.2% to reflect for price hikes and astute cost management. Maintain Neutral, with TP of INR585.


Outlook


Valuations at 25.2x/19.8x FY22E/FY23E EPS are already reflecting massive earnings recovery. Maintain Neutral, with TP of ~INR585 (~20x Mar’23 EPS + INR52 for NBFC).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #TVS Motor Company
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:10 pm

