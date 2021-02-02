Neutral Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1095: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tech Mahindra

TECHM’s 3QFY21 USD revenue growth of 2.8% QoQ CC came in ahead of our expectation as it continued to benefit from strong demand in its BPO business (+11% QoQ), which accounted for half of incremental growth in the second consequent quarter. Performance in the Communications vertical improved with 3.6% QoQ CC growth, while Enterprise was up 2.6%. n New deal wins rose marginally to USD455m, although TECHM continued to see a record high deal pipeline, including in 5G Network services. n We were surprised by the 170bp QoQ EBIT margin expansion in 3Q as it was on top of ~400bp increase in 2QFY21. TECHM achieved it through stretching its utilization (+200bp) to a record high of 87% along with a ~2% reduction in employees. As the business is running at elevated operational levers (utilization, employee expenses, etc.), we expect some normalization in EBITDA margin from 4QFY21. We upgrade our FY21E/FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 11%/7%/10% as we consider strong margin beat during 3QFY21 and factor it in for our FY22E/FY23E margins. Our TP implies 16x FY23E EPS. Remain Neutral.

Outlook

We value the stock at 16x FY23E EPS, a 40% discount to our target P/E for TCS. Remain Neutral.

