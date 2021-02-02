MARKET NEWS

Neutral Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1095: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1095 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 09:07 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Tech Mahindra


TECHM’s 3QFY21 USD revenue growth of 2.8% QoQ CC came in ahead of our expectation as it continued to benefit from strong demand in its BPO business (+11% QoQ), which accounted for half of incremental growth in the second consequent quarter. Performance in the Communications vertical improved with 3.6% QoQ CC growth, while Enterprise was up 2.6%. n New deal wins rose marginally to USD455m, although TECHM continued to see a record high deal pipeline, including in 5G Network services. n We were surprised by the 170bp QoQ EBIT margin expansion in 3Q as it was on top of ~400bp increase in 2QFY21. TECHM achieved it through stretching its utilization (+200bp) to a record high of 87% along with a ~2% reduction in employees. As the business is running at elevated operational levers (utilization, employee expenses, etc.), we expect some normalization in EBITDA margin from 4QFY21. We upgrade our FY21E/FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 11%/7%/10% as we consider strong margin beat during 3QFY21 and factor it in for our FY22E/FY23E margins. Our TP implies 16x FY23E EPS. Remain Neutral.


Outlook


We value the stock at 16x FY23E EPS, a 40% discount to our target P/E for TCS. Remain Neutral.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:07 pm

