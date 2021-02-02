Neutral Tata Communications; target of Rs 950: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications

Tata Communications (TCOM)’s 3QFY21 revenue/EBITDA was a miss due to lower-than-expected earnings reported in both the Data and Voice segments – due to seasonality and slower deal conversions. However, excluding a one-time cost benefit from 2QFY21, the EBITDA miss stands at 5.9% (v/s 9.5% on total EBITDA). n We reduce our revenue/EBITDA estimates for FY21 by 3%/4% and for FY22 by 7%/5% due to lower-than-expected earnings and slower deal conversions.

Outlook

We assign 7x/2x to Data/Voice business EBITDA, with implied EV/EBITDA of 5.9x, arriving at TP of INR950 (earlier INR940). Maintain Neutral.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.