Neutral Shree Cement; target of Rs 23,740: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shree Cement
SRCM's 4QFY22 earnings were below our estimate due to lower realization (2% lower than our estimate). EBITDA stood at INR9.1b (est. INR9.9b) and EBITDA/t came in at INR1,134 (est. INR1,249). Adjusted profit was in line at INR5.5b. It commenced commercial production at its clinker unit (Line-III) in Chhattisgarh, with a capacity of 12,000tpd (3.96mtpa) in Mar'22. We reduce our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 7%/3% on higher costs.
Outlook
The stock trades at 21x/16.2x FY23/FY24 EV/EBITDA, which leaves little room for any disappointment. We maintain our Neutral rating on reducing cost benefits v/s its peers.
