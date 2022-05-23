Neutral Shree Cement; target of Rs 23,740: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shree Cement

SRCM's 4QFY22 earnings were below our estimate due to lower realization (2% lower than our estimate). EBITDA stood at INR9.1b (est. INR9.9b) and EBITDA/t came in at INR1,134 (est. INR1,249). Adjusted profit was in line at INR5.5b. It commenced commercial production at its clinker unit (Line-III) in Chhattisgarh, with a capacity of 12,000tpd (3.96mtpa) in Mar'22. We reduce our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 7%/3% on higher costs.



Outlook

The stock trades at 21x/16.2x FY23/FY24 EV/EBITDA, which leaves little room for any disappointment. We maintain our Neutral rating on reducing cost benefits v/s its peers.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More