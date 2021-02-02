MARKET NEWS

Neutral PVR; target of Rs 1620: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on PVR with a target price of Rs 1620 in its research report dated January 16, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 09:16 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on PVR


EBITDA loss increased 34% QoQ to INR1.1b (v/s our estimate of a loss of INR537m), despite reopening to cinemas as 50% capacity restrictions and lack of fresh content, led to meager (~1%) occupancy. n We roll forward our estimates to FY23E and revise down our FY22E EBITDA/PAT estimates by 3%/12% on the back of slower recovery, thriving OTT market, and changing consumer behavior that could pose a risk to long term occupancies and business economics. We downgrade to Neutral.


Outlook


We downgrade the stock to Neutral, valuing the company at 13x FY23E EV-toEBITDA to arrive at our target price of INR1,620.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:16 pm

