Neutral Indigo; target of Rs 1525: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indigo

INDIGO reported in-line ASK (15.3b), PLF (72%), and RPK (11b), while yield came in lower than est. at INR3.7, resulting in lower-than-expected revenue. n The factors highlighted in our report (12th Dec’20) are at play – an increase in crude oil prices, along with decline in yield, and the slowing of domestic passenger growth going forward (compared with over the last seven months) would impact companies’ profitability. n Passenger demand and yield were stronger over Oct–Nov’20, but crashed in Dec’20 on reports of new COVID cases. Additional deployments of aircraft by competitors have also led to pressure on yields. n As per daily passenger data published by MoCA, domestic passenger demand has barely improved MoM in Jan’21 at ~59% of last year’s levels (v/s ~57% in Dec’20). Also, airfares have further declined ~14% MoM in Jan’21 (Dec’20 saw a drop of ~21% in airfares since peaking in Oct’20). n Even INDIGO has highlighted concerns over yield. However, the company expects to maintain better yield with plans such as a) retiring older CEO aircrafts and replacing these with NEO aircrafts – which are 10–15% more fuel-efficient and b) adding more domestic routes (added 7 new routes) – improving regional connectivity, aiding yield on non-metro routes. We build yield of ~INR3.9 for FY22–23E (~5% premium to the last five-year average). n We continue to believe in the various pre-emptive measures undertaken by INDIGO to come out stronger from the current crisis. Also, the company has decided not to raise funds through the approved QIP (current total cash of INR183.7b, with free cash at INR74.5b). In-line ASK and RPK; yield lower than esti

Outlook

We value the company at 16x (~33% premium to global peers) FY23E EPS to arrive at Target Price of INR1,525 – no significant upside to CMP. Maintain Neutral.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.