Neutral Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 268: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 268 in its research report dated January 20, 2021.

Broker Research
February 02, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Zinc


Hindustan Zinc (HZ)’s 3QFY21 results were strong, as expected, with EBITDA up 43% YoY on higher volumes and prices. While silver business remained strong with EBIT of INR10.1b (37% of total), zinc realized premiums recovered to pre-COVID levels as the share of domestic volumes improved in 3Q. n As major projects near completion, we expect 9% CAGR in HZ volumes over FY21-23E, driving an 18% CAGR in EBITDA. However, we believe this growth is factored in the current valuation and hence we rate it Neutral.


Outlook


We thus remain Neutral, with TP of INR268/share, based on 6.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA. The stock trades at 6.4x FY22E EV/EBITDA, which we believe prices in attractive dividend yield and potential EBITDA growth.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hindustan Zinc #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:14 pm

