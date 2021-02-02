MARKET NEWS

Neutral Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 370: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 09:11 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Bandhan Bank


BANDHAN reported a weak quarter, with net earnings falling sharply below estimates, affected by provisions of INR10b predominantly towards rising asset quality concernsin the Assam portfolio. However, operating performance remains strong, led by higher NII as margin improved 30bp QoQ, while AUMs grew at 23% YoY. Liability traction was robust at 30% YoY. n On the asset quality front, the pro-forma GNPA/NNPA ratio increased to ~7.1%/2.36%, with 0dpd of ~76.5%. Collection efficiency in Assam dropped by 1,000bp to 78% during 1-16 Jan’21. We raise our credit cost estimate for FY21E/FY22E to 4.4%/2.6% and downgrade our rating to Neutral.


Outlook


We downgrade our rating to Neutral on rising asset quality concerns and revise our TP to INR370/share (2.5x Sep’22E BV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bandhan Bank #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:11 pm

