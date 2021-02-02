MARKET NEWS

Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4000 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto (BJAUT)’s operating performance was driven by favorable mix, lower marketing spends, and operating leverage. It has both near (3W recovery) and long term (premiumization and exports) levers, which are fairly reflected in current valuations. n We upgrade our FY21E/FY22E EPS by 7%/5% to factor in mix, cost savings, and an upgrade in KTM’s PAT. Maintain Neutral.


Outlook


Valuations at 17.9x/16.6x FY22E/FY23E consolidated EPS largely capture the strong growth momentum. Maintain Neutral, with a TP of INR4,000/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bajaj Auto #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:12 pm

