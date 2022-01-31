MARKET NEWS

    Neutral Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated January 20, 2022.

    January 31, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Auto


    Bajaj Auto (BJAUT)’s 3QFY22 beat was driven by lower RM cost pressures and favorable Fx. While exports remained robust and domestic 3W continued to recover, domestic 2Ws are yet to see recovery. In EVs, BJAUT is focusing on aggressively rolling out Chetak after ironing out supply chain issues. The e-3W launch is planned for FY23E.  While we maintain our EPS estimates, we cut our P/E multiple to 16x (v/s 18x earlier) to account for hyper-competition in e-2Ws and the EV threat to the dominance of domestic 3Ws.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Neutral rating, with TP of INR3,500.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 04:02 pm
