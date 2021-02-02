MARKET NEWS

Neutral AAVAS Financiers; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on AAVAS Financiers with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 09:11 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on AAVAS Financiers


Aavas Financiers (AAVAS) reported a strong 3QFY21, with 26% YoY growth in PAT to INR856m. In 9MFY21, despite the tough environment, the company delivered 7% YoY growth in PAT to INR2b. n The past quarter was characterized by stable disbursements on a YoY basis, margin improvement, and a moderately higher GS3 ratio.


Outlook


We upgrade our FY22/FY23E EPS estimates by 5–6%. However, as valuations are rich, we maintain a Neutral rating with TP of INR2,000 (5x FY23 BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Aavas Financiers #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:11 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.