Neutral AAVAS Financiers; target of Rs 2000: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on AAVAS Financiers

Aavas Financiers (AAVAS) reported a strong 3QFY21, with 26% YoY growth in PAT to INR856m. In 9MFY21, despite the tough environment, the company delivered 7% YoY growth in PAT to INR2b. n The past quarter was characterized by stable disbursements on a YoY basis, margin improvement, and a moderately higher GS3 ratio.

Outlook

We upgrade our FY22/FY23E EPS estimates by 5–6%. However, as valuations are rich, we maintain a Neutral rating with TP of INR2,000 (5x FY23 BVPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.