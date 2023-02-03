 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Network18 Exclusive | Most risks to India's growth from external factors: CEA Nageswaran

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Whatever happens in the Chinese economy, will have a global impact, chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran tells CNBC-TV18

The Economic Survey for 2022-23 is Nageswaran's first as the Chief Economic Adviser (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Almost all the risks to India's growth come from external factors, chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction, adding a global slowdown was exactly what the country needed.

"Slowing global growth is what doctor would order for India," he told the business channel on February 2, a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023.

Talking about the exposure of business conglomerates to the Indian banking, Nageswaran said "at this point it doesn't look like it has the potential to derail the beginning of a new financial cycle".

The CEA's comments come amid the pounding of Adani Group stocks, which also brought down the value of banking stocks by between 6-15 percent in the previous week.