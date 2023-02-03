Network18 Exclusive | Most risks to India's growth from external factors: CEA Nageswaran

Almost all the risks to India's growth come from external factors, chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction, adding a global slowdown was exactly what the country needed.

"Slowing global growth is what doctor would order for India," he told the business channel on February 2, a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023.

Talking about the exposure of business conglomerates to the Indian banking, Nageswaran said "at this point it doesn't look like it has the potential to derail the beginning of a new financial cycle".

The CEA's comments come amid the pounding of Adani Group stocks, which also brought down the value of banking stocks by between 6-15 percent in the previous week.

Moneycontrol News