Network18 Exclusive | Most risks to India's growth from external factors: CEA Nageswaran

The Economic Survey for 2022-23 is Nageswaran's first as the Chief Economic Adviser (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Almost all the risks to India's growth come from external factors, chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction, adding a global slowdown was exactly what the country needed.

"Slowing global growth is what doctor would order for India," he told the business channel on February 2, a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023.

Talking about the exposure of business conglomerates to the Indian banking, Nageswaran said "at this point it doesn't look like it has the potential to derail the beginning of a new financial cycle".

The CEA's comments come amid the pounding of Adani Group stocks, which also brought down the value of banking stocks by between 6-15 percent in the previous week.

Adani stocks were hammered after short-seller Hindenburg Research said it held short positions in these firms through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments, accusing the conglomerate of stock manipulation and using tax haven, a charge denied by the group.

Nageswaran said the state of the Chinese economy would have a global impact.

Citing external factors as a threat to India's growth in the next financial year, the CEA said if advanced economies slow down, oil prices would lower, interest rates would come down, pressure on currencies may also lower and net exports will do better.