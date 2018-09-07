Network18 Exclusive: FinMin gives in-principle nod for share buyback in 13 PSUs

In a bid to meet this year's divestment target, the Finance Ministry has given an in-principle approval to planned share buyback in 13 Public Sector Units (PSUs).

Government sources told Network18 that the candidates selected include National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Coal India, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), BHEL, NHPC, SJVN, NLC India, KIOCL, Hindustan Aeronautics, NBCC and National Aluminium Company (NALCO).

The funds received from companies via tendering shares may give some respite to the exchequer which is already dealing with stressed finances.

In a buyback, the government can tender its equity share to the PSU and raise money for the same.

In an election year, the government is facing a possible breach of its fiscal deficit target, thanks to higher crude prices and a lower-than-expected GST collections in the recent months.

The government has budgeted fiscal deficit to be at 3.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the current fiscal ending March 2019.

Fiscal deficit during April-July period of current fiscal had already touched 86.5 percent of budgeted estimates.