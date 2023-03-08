Network18 Exclusive: Axis Bank's Neeraj Gambhir may be next CEO of Axis Mutual Fund

Neeraj Gambhir, Group Executive, Treasury, Markets & Wholesale Banking Products at Axis Bank is the likely candidate to be appointed CEO of Axis Mutual Fund, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Gambhir has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to Axis Bank, he was MD and Head of Fixed Income at Nomura India; MD at Lehman Brothers India; and Senior General Manager and Global Head of Structured Finance and Balance Sheet Management at ICICI Bank.

Talk of Gambhir’s move to Axis MF comes days after Credit Suisse’s Ashish Gupta joined the company as Chief Investment Officer. The management refresh comes as the company seeks to rework processes following the recent cases of insider trading.

Moneycontrol News