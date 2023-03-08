Network18 Exclusive: Axis Bank's Neeraj Gambhir may be next CEO of Axis Mutual Fund

Neeraj Gambhir, Group Executive, Treasury, Markets & Wholesale Banking Products at Axis Bank

Neeraj Gambhir, Group Executive, Treasury, Markets & Wholesale Banking Products at Axis Bank is the likely candidate to be appointed CEO of Axis Mutual Fund, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Gambhir has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to Axis Bank, he was MD and Head of Fixed Income at Nomura India; MD at Lehman Brothers India; and Senior General Manager and Global Head of Structured Finance and Balance Sheet Management at ICICI Bank.

Talk of Gambhir’s move to Axis MF comes days after Credit Suisse’s Ashish Gupta joined the company as Chief Investment Officer. The management refresh comes as the company seeks to rework processes following the recent cases of insider trading.

Axis Bank and Axis MF did not respond to queries, according to CNBC-TV18.

SEBI’s critical eye

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), had on February 28 barred 21 companies from accessing the capital markets in the fallout of the Axis MF insider trading case. Viresh Joshi, the former chief dealer of Axis Mutual Fund and chief accused in a front running case linked to the fund house was among those banned.

It alleged that Joshi conceived a "fraudulent scheme" in "collusion" with other 'unscrupulous entities' to front run trades of Axis MF. Further, the capital markets regulator also ordered the impoundment of Rs 30.5 crore “wrongful gains” from front-running profits earned by entities.

Axis MF’s front-running case has been under the regulatory scanner since early May 2022. On May 28, 2022, SEBI conducted searches at multiple premises associated with 16 'suspected entities.'

In its order, SEBI has not penalised or called any other senior officials at the fund house. But it says that there are parallel and separate proceedings in progress at SEBI, which are "at different stages of investigation involving different entities."