Network18 Digital properties beat Times websites on poll verdict day, clock 56.2 million users

Setting a new benchmark in election results coverage, Network18 Digital saw a record 56.2 million users logging on to its group websites on May 23, eclipsing the 55 million users that Times Internet claims for the same period.

Network18's digital properties, that include News18.com, Firstpost.com, Moneycontrol.com and CNBCTV18.com, beat the combined might of The Times of India, The Economic Times, Navbharat Times and Times Now websites, along with other properties such as the Times-owned MX Player.

The election results coverage was powered by thousands of on-ground journalists and supported by the cutting-edge product, design and technology covered the breadth and depth of the elections like no other.

News18.com is India's largest multi-language news destination available in 12 languages, Firstpost is India's leading opinion website and Moneycontrol is the nation's digital business destination.

On the day the poll results were announced, Network18 Digital had an unmatched coverage spread that included innovative election result display and interactive data analytics that broke through the clutter and stood out from all competition.

Network18 has made a name for itself in getting election results right before everyone else, election after election and this trust of users has reflected once again in the record-shattering numbers.

On May 23, India delivered two decisive verdicts – for BJP in the Lok Sabha and another for Network18 Digital online. On the day that mattered the most Network18 Digital properties witnessed the undivided attention of the Indian audience.